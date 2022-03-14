Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00244732 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.01068898 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

