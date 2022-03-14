Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Up 6.6%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.89. 2,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $607.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.