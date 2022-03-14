Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

MRK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

