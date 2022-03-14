MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 120,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 23.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.76. 335,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

