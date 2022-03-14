MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.2% over the last three years.

NYSE MMT opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

