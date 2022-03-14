M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in AutoZone by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,864.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,947.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,844.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,266.29 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,479 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.