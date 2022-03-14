MileVerse (MVC) Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.75 or 0.06554906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.26 or 0.99980742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00040774 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,859,471,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.