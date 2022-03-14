Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,734 Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $8.73 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

