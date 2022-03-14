Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,720,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 48.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 109,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

