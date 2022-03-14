Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $2,231,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kforce by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $67.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

