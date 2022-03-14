Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

