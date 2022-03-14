Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.21 Million

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $514.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $519.41 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $452.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,443,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,525,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

