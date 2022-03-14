Mint Club (MINT) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $2.31 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

