Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$28.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.28.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.99 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.35.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

