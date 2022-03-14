Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

