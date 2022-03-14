Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

VAW opened at $180.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.24. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

