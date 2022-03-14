Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,268 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JETS stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $28.98.

