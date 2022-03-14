Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $76.29 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $30,294.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.29 or 0.00196690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,384 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

