Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

MUFG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 3,806,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,708. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

