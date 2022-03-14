Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $519.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.28. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $368.00 and a 52 week high of $553.13.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

