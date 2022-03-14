Monavale Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $249.83 or 0.00632492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $13,065.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00266760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,251 coins and its circulating supply is 9,553 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

