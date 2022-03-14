Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

MONRF traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. Moncler has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

