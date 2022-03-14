Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Moncler stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. Moncler has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

MONRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

