Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

MCO stock opened at $304.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.11 and its 200 day moving average is $367.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

