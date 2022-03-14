Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after buying an additional 336,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 227,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.