Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.50% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CBON opened at $24.60 on Monday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

