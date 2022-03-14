Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,912 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

