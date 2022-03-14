Morgan Stanley Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 133

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 148 to SEK 133 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.83.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

