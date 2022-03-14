Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of StepStone Group worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2,951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,983,000 after buying an additional 1,428,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 160,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter.

STEP stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

