Morgan Stanley Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.