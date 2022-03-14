Morgan Stanley Purchases 330,513 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) by 516.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.94% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.