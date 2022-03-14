Morgan Stanley Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $360.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.69.

MCO opened at $304.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $286.12 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $558,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

