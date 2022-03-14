Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 485,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

