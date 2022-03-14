Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.