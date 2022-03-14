Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.32. 27,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,683. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

