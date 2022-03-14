M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $172.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

