MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €245.00 ($266.30) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($191.30) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €218.40 ($237.39).

Shares of MTX traded up €2.20 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €197.35 ($214.51). 336,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($244.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

