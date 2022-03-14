Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $38.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

