Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.12 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

