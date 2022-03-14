MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.24

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 4773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.