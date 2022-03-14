Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NBRV stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.