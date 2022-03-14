Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NBRV stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
