NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells $169,050.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after buying an additional 138,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

