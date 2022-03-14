Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NATH opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.
About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
