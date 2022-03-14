Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NATH opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.17.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.