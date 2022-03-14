National Bank Financial Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$49.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $30.65 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

