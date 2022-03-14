NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and $470.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00025605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00172579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.00364035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,720,344 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

