Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.10% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $2.53 on Monday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

