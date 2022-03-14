NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeuroPace by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 638,867 shares during the period. 49.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.