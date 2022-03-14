Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.57

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 3318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,917,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Nevro by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.