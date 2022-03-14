New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

