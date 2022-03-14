New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$78,150.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,427,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,326,754.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 10th, Rui Feng sold 10,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals (Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

