New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $58.48 on Friday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

